Simulated major incident taking place at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK today

Anyone visiting stadium:mk today should not be alarmed by the presence of emergency vehicles and personnel. Thankfully it’s not a major incident but patients played by actors and medical students taking part in a training exercise.

The exercise is to test established local plans to deal with a large-scale, or mass-casualty incident.

The event is being co-ordinated by the University of Buckingham Medical School with the help of MK Dons along with emergency and public services.

The training exercise is also taking place Milton Keynes General Hospital.