Snap to it and walk tall for Milton Keynes charity

Step out and soak up the beauty of the countryside and the diversity of art in a unique Milton Keynes’ charity walk.

Roger Pearce, 78, remembers riding the steam train that ran between Newport Pagnell and Wolverton.

Today, it’s known as the ‘Nobby Newport’ track, named after the engine that pulled the carriages.

The railway route is part of the 15-mile MK transport history walk which also visits the canal, the Aston Martin site and the old Iron Bridge.

Walk organiser, Lynn Mcbrearty, said: “The idea behind Walk MK is to raise awareness and funds for MK Snap.

“It is a charity that provides professional support for adults aged over 16 with learning difficulties.”

Other walks included in the charity walk are a five mile amble visiting the railway line, a10-mile art route visiting the Willen Lake, the artwork around Campbell Park and the canal, and a 20-mile lakes route visiting six of the lakes.

The four walks will take place on Sunday, October 9.

The sign-up fee will support MK Snap provide professional support, training, education, life skills, work and opportunities for individuals aged 16 and over with learning difficulties.

For more information visit Facebook/Walk MK for MK Snap, or www.billetto.co.uk/walk-mk-for-mk-snap