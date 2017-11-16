Snozone wins the vote for best sporting venue

Snozone has been voted Best Sporting Venue at the School Travel Awards 2017/18 and was presented with its trophy by TV newsreader and journalist, Fiona Bruce.

The real snow slopes, one is in Milton Keynes, have seen over two million people taught to ski since it opened.

Around 300 teachers, educational visit co-ordinators and school travel experts joined Fiona at a lunch ceremony for the second School Travel Awards at The Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington.

Winning the award, Kyle Bell, Snozone Group general manager said: “We are very proud to receive this award and we’re extremely grateful to the readers and teachers who have voted for us. We’re absolutely delighted to be recognised for delivering our programmes, activities and experiences to a standard that merits your votes.”

17 awards were made to recognise the amazing schools, inspiring people that champion learning outside of the classroom, best venues, attractions and companies as voted for by readers of School Travel Organiser magazine.

Learning experiences were also under the spotlight wiht maths won by Bletchley Park.

Publisher of School Travel Organiser magazine, Rob Yandell, said: “The role of education in an ever changing world has never been more important. We all learn in different ways but these awards pay tribute to the tremendous contribution made to pupils’ overall learning experience at both primary and secondary level by people, places and experiences outside of the classroom.”