Special redway vehicle starts work in Milton Keynes

A state of the art compact street light repair vehicle has taken to the redways of Milton Keynes

The vehicle, part of the Ringway fleet, includes a two-person lift which can reach up to 11 metres and is small enough to manoeuvre along the redway network and carry out repairs to the street lights more efficiently.

Improving lighting on the redways is one of the key areas the Council has pledged to support as part of the Citizens MK Redway Relaunch.

Council Leader Councillor Peter Marland tested the vehicle lift during a scheduled repair job to fix and replace one of the redway lights.

He said “In April we pledged to support the 50 redway improvements and this is one of those promises being turned into action.

“Getting the basics right is really important. The three main redway issues that residents tell us about are lighting, litter and overgrown vegetation. This new vehicle will help to improve the lighting issues on our redways.

“We are increasing community activity to tackle litter by giving out free litter-picking sets. These local groups are doing a great job keeping their area tidy. We’re also working closely with local schools on a number of initiatives to improve the redways and get people out there using them.”