Specsavers back the big Milton Keynes Midnight Moo

Specsavers opticians and audiologists in Milton Keynes is sponsoring the 2017 Midnight Moo.

The ladies midnight walk encourages ladies to dress up and raise money for the Willen Hospice.

The event - on Saturday 15th July - coincides with Milton Keynes’ 50th birthday and takes in ten miles around MK.

Florence the Cow, the Midnight Moo mascot, visited the Specsavers store to show her thanks for the store’s sponsorship in the run up to the big race.

Steve Moore, Milton Keynes store director said: ‘We are thrilled to join forces with the Willen Hospice and be a part of the sponsorship for the Midnight Moo walk.

“Being a charity close to the hearts of many in the area, we know first-hand the work that is done at the Hospice is truly outstanding, and we plan on supporting them further throughout the year.’

The Midnight Moo was first launched in 2009 and attracts 1200 women each year Since its launch participants have helped raise over £900,000 for Willen Hospice.