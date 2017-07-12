Specsavers goes quackers for Newport Pagnell carnival duck race

Specsavers opticians and audiologists in Milton Keynes sponsored the annual duck race at last weekend’s Newport Pagnell carnival for the fifth year running.

The carnival, which has been running since 1961, took place in Riverside Meadow and the annual duck race is one of the highlights of the weekend.

Callum Biggs, store director at Specsavers Hearing in Milton Keynes, says: “We are thrilled to have sponsored the duck race for the fifth year running. The carnival itself is a huge event in the local area and really brings the community together.

“The duck race is a major part of the weekend itself, and it was great to see such a great turn out and everyone get really involved.

“The team also enjoyed meeting members of the local community at the Specsavers stand at the carnival, where they were on hand to offer optical and hearing advice.’

The duck race began with 26 large ducks and was then followed by more than 1,000 ducklings battling it out to the finish line. The first four finishers received a cash prize.