Specsavers help to light up the skies over Newport Pagnell

The Newport Pagnell fireworks display will be delighting children and families for the first time since 1994 this week, thanks to a generous donation by a local opticians and audiologists.

Specsavers Milton Keynes has agreed to become the main sponsor of the event, which will make its long-awaited return at Riverside Meadow on Friday (November 3).

Visitors to the show – which will be free to enter – will be treated to a night of entertainment featuring a funfair and food stalls, all capped off with a spectacular 14-minute fireworks display.

Specsavers Milton Keynes is further supporting the event by providing 200 children with Specsavers hi-vis jackets on entry.

Mark Lombardo, organiser of the Newport Pagnell Fireworks, says: “I have been able to put on the event after receiving a large financial contribution from Specsavers Milton Keynes, and I am extremely grateful to them.

“You will see various events around town fundraising for the fireworks, and I am now looking to build a committee next year to help me to continue putting on this fantastic event.’

Callum Biggs, hearing director at Specsavers Milton Keynes, says: “When we heard that Mark was looking for support to bring back the Newport Pagnell fireworks, we were more than happy to pitch in.

“We’re delighted to help bring back the event after such a long absence and hope we can bring some cheer to the local community.”

The Newport Pagnell Fireworks will be open to the public from 6:30pm, with the main display taking place from 7:30pm.