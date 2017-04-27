Speedy fundraiser for city’s winter shelter

Pupils at one of our primary schools are thrilled with the results of their super speedy fundraising efforts.

In just two hours, children at St Mary Magdalene Catholic Primary School in Greenleys managed to raise £1,278 for Winter Night Shelter MK with their fun day fundraiser.

Only staff and pupils attended the event, which was planned and run by the pupils themselves. They enjoyed sharing tasty cakes, getting stuck into sporty activities and playing games – all for a very worthy cause.

Winter Night Shelter MK provides supervised overnight accommodation to homeless and vulnerable people who would otherwise be sleeping rough during the winter months. To donate or discover how else you can help, visit http://winternightsheltermk.com/