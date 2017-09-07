Spend an afternoon with Apollo astronaut when he moonwalks into Milton Keynes this Saturday

The Armchair Astronaut Charlie Duke lands in Milton Keynes on Saturday.

He will present an afternoon on the Moon with NASA Apollo Astronaut and Moonwalker Charlie Duke inciting people to come and hear his story, the anecdotes and the memories told by the man himself.

Hear about life on the front-line of the space race, the atmosphere in mission control during the historic Apollo 11 first lunar landing and later his own journey to the Lunar highlands and walk on the Moon. Each guest will have the opportunity to meet Charlie Duke, to have a professional photo and take home a signed, inscribed photo.

A retired US Air Force officer and test pilot, Charlie has logged over 4,000 hours flying, which includes over 3,600 hours in jet aircraft. As the Lunar Module pilot for the Apollo 16 mission in 1972 he accumulated 265 hours in space and over 20 hours on the Lunar surface.

Charlie was selected to be an astronaut in April 1966. In 1969, he served as a member of the astronaut support crew for Apollo 10 and then as CAPCOM for Apollo 11, the first landing on the Moon, where his distinctive Southern accent became familiar to audiences around the world. As CAPCOM, he became the voice of a Mission Control during this historic first landing by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

Charlie was backup Lunar Module Pilot on Apollo 13, however shortly before the mission he inadvertently exposed the prime crew to the measles disease. This caused Ken Mattingly to be replaced by Jack Swigert. Mattingly would later be reassigned as Command Module Pilot of Duke’s flight, Apollo 16.

He also served as Lunar Module Pilot of Apollo 16 in 1972 where he and John Young landed at the Descartes Highlands region on the Moon and conducted three EVAs, making Duke the tenth person to walk upon the surface of the Moon. He later served as backup Lunar Module Pilot for Apollo 17, the final mission of the Apollo programme. He retired from NASA in December 1975.

The event is to be held at Milton Keynes Christian Centre, Strudwick Drive, Oldbrook, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, MK6 2TG. For tickets go to http://www.thearmchairastronaut.co.uk/CharlieDuke