Spend half term at Milton Keynes Museum with fun for all the family

As half term continues, why not treat everyone to a day at Milton Keynes Museum? The history hub has plenty of entertainment to keep little folks happy, so you can relax and enjoy yourselves along with the kids!

Young attentions and imaginations will be captured with ‘science and more’ shows taking place throughout each day.

And forget lessons, children’s crafts will take over in the schoolroom.

As a hands-on environment Milton Keynes Museum positively encourages little fingers to handle the history under its roof.

Maybe they would like to dial up some fun in the Connected Earth gallery with its fully working telephone exchange, or would prefer to play parlour games and make good use of the pianola?

And no visit is complete without a stroll along the wonderful Street of Shops.

It’s might be chilly outside, but one place that is always nice and snuggly is the farmhouse kitchen, and children can make their own hot buttered toast at the fire, and motor enthusiasts young and old will love a trip to the Hall of Transport.

Pay a visit to MK Museum this half term, and you’ll find history is so close, you can really touch it!

For more information visit www.miltonkeynesmuseum.org.uk