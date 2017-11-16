Sports team cover major Olympic event in Prague

Bletchley-based sports news website insidethegames.biz has played a leading role at one of the biggest dates on the Olympic calendar.

insidethegames.biz is the official media partner for the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and a team headed to Prague for the organisation’s 22nd General Assembly on November 2 and 3.

Duncan Mackay, the insidethegames.biz editor, and Sarah Bowron, the managing director, led a local team of desk editor Dan Palmer, senior reporter Nick Butler and reporter Michael Pavitt to cover the major event.

As well as the General Assembly, there was also the ANOC Annual Awards where, among those honoured were Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci – the first person ever to score a perfect 10 – and South African Olympic gold medal winning swimmer Chad le Clos.

Duncan said: “This is a key event in the Olympic calendar with 1,300 delegates from 205 nations due to attend.

“It is the biggest gathering of the Olympic Family outside the Games itself.

“Unlike many major media organisations our team were there reporting and live blogging to get all the behind the scenes exclusives and cover awards given to the world’s top athletes.

“Things have changed for insidethegames.biz since 2014 when it used to be two of us. Now, as part of our partnership, we produce a quarterly magazine for them, including a special edition celebrating the awards, which were also held at the General Assembly.”

For more information visit www.insidethegames.biz