Spotlight on superstar students at awards ceremony for achievers

The efforts of pupils in Years 7, 8 and 9 were applauded during a recent Key Stage 3 awards ceremony at St Paul’s Catholic School.

Headteacher Jo-Anne Hoarty is full of praise for the youngsters nominated for their achievements and successes.

She said: “Every one of the pupils nominated for Key Stage 3 awards should be very proud. At St Paul’s, as well as celebrating academic achievement, we also recognise a wide range of individual gifts and talents that our students are demonstrating in their active lives within our community and beyond.”

Notable winners included Andrea Troso who scooped awards for Religious Education, Mathematics and Computer Science. Andrea was praised for always giving 100 percent effort and for being a caring, positive and enthusiastic role model to others.

Sara Diaz De La Fuente won awards for English as an Additional Language and for History. When Sara arrived in England one year ago she had limited English. Since then, her level of English has improved dramatically and she has made huge improvements in all her subjects.

Tegan Dodimead won the Year 8 Leader Award for always doing “the best that is possible”, therefore epitomising the school’s motto in her actions.

The awards were presented by motivational youth speaker and entrepreneur Kamal Hyman.

Kamal talked to pupils about how he went from being a coasting, lethargic student who lacked a clear focus to achieving top grades in his exams.

His achievements include being Youth MP for Peterborough, a 2012 Olympic torchbearer and being chosen by Dragon’s Den star Peter Jones as National Entrepreneur of the Year – and he is still only 22!

Entertainment was provided by Paolo Resma, winner of the Music Award, who played Mozart’s Turkish March and by Tegan Dodimead, who played Imagine Dragons’ Demons.

All students received a certificate, with category winners also given vouchers.