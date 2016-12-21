Staff from Morrison’s in Milton Keynes come bearing gifts!

Staff at Morrison’s in Milton Keynes came up with a clever way to use their money off vouchers - and clubbed together to purchase a bundle of cuddly bears, and clothing for premature babies.

Ami Scowen, a manager at the Leisure Plaza branch came up with the idea, and staff donated enough vouchers for the purchase of seven large teddies and 12 smaller teds.

Premature baby clothing including hats, mittens and baby grows was also collected, and customers also contributed, donating new toys to the appeal.

On Monday the items were donated to the Neonatal Unit and Paediatric Ward at MK Hospital, helping to spread a little Christmas cheer.