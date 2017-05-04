Staff threatened with a syringe during burglary at Milton Keynes pharmacy

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a robbery at a pharmacy in Newport Pagnell.

At around 2.30pm yesterday (May 3) a man entered Aston’s pharmacy in Wordsworth Avenue.

The man made verbal threats to the staff and threatened them with a syringe. He demanded a member of staff give him money from the till.

The offender took a small amount of money from the till and stole some Diazepam before running out of the pharmacy and turning right.

The offender is described as white, around 5ft 11ins with an average build. He was wearing a black hooded top with lettering on the right sleeve, a white face covering with a blue pattern and large brown sunglasses.

Detective Constable Holly Cromarty, of Milton Keynes Force CID, leading the investigation said: “It was fortunate that nobody was hurt in what was a distressing incident.

“We want to speak to anyone who would have been in the vicinity of Astons pharmacy in Wordsworth Avenue or any customers who were in the store at the time of the offence.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170127182’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.