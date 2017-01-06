Staff threatened with gun in Milton Keynes armed robbery

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV of a man who might be able to help our investigation into a high value armed robbery in Olney.

A man walked into Nightingales Jewellers in Market Square at about 4.30pm yesterday (January 5).

He spent some time inspecting items before producing a handgun from the waist band of his trousers.

He then made threats to two members of staff, two women, placed two watches into a bag and left the store.

The watches that were stolen are a Rolex and a Cartier, with a combined total of more than £15,000.

The members of staff were not injured during the incident.

Investigating officer Lucy Jarrett, said: “We are appealing to anyone who knows the man in this CCTV image, thinks they recognise or have seen him to contact police, as we believe he might have information that can help our investigation.

“The easiest way to contact Thames Valley Police is by calling us on 101, or you can visit your nearest police station.

“Alongside this CCTV image, we are also releasing images of the stolen watches. If you think you have seen or been offered to buy or look after these watches then we want to hear from you too.

“We hope the public will help us to bring the offender to justice.

“Incidents such as these are extremely rare in Olney and I reassure local residents that we are conducting a thorough investigation as well as extra patrols in the area.

“We continue to support the members of staff who thankfully were not injured during the incident but have been left shocked by what happened.”