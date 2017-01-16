Staff threatened with knife during robbery in Milton Keynes

Two staff members were threatened with a knife during a robbery at a Co-Op store in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place at the Co-Op in High Street, Woburn Sands on Thursday (January 12) at about 10.50pm.

Two female members of staff, both aged in their 30s, were preparing to close the store.

A man entered the building and approached them before threatening them with a knife and demanding cigarettes.

He then left the store with cigarettes and an amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

The man is white, about 5ft 8ins tall, with a stocky build. He was wearing a face covering, white gloves, a grey hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

PC Gavin Ramdyal, said: “This was a very frightening incident for the two women involved.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information relating to it, to come forward and contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency number 101.”

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.