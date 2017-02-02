Star from Specsavers advert visits new Milton Keynes store

Star of Specsavers’ comical fitness advert, Hayley-Jo Whitney, entertained shoppers in the town centre with a high-energy dance workout last week.

The fitness fun was part of a wider event on Saturday to mark the official relaunch of Specsavers Opticians and Audiologists in Milton Keynes, which has recently undergone a £500,000 revamp.

The television and theatre actress, who is also a trained Zumba instructor, led enthusiastic staff, customers and passers-by through a series of upbeat fitness exercises and dance moves.

There was also a face painter on hand to keep the children entertained and staff held a cake sale, raising more than £300 for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Store director, Steve Moore, said: “The event was a great success and everyone had good fun taking part in the Zumba.

“We’re pleased to have raised vital funds for Hearing Dogs and are grateful to all the generous customers that bought cakes and donated.

“We hope they were impressed with what we’ve done with the place since their last visit.”

The event celebrated a complete refurbishment of two audiology rooms and the addition of three optical testing rooms.

The upgraded store is using state-of-the-art facilities, combining the latest eyecare and retail technology.

Steve added: “We hope that the additional testing space will make the lives of our local customers a little easier as we are now able to offer more appointments.

“In fact, we are now carrying out 550 sight tests per week.”