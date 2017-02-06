Star struck Jason sings with Mel C in BBC One competition Let It Shine

Woburn’s talented Jason Brock stormed his way into the next round of BBC singing competition, Let It Shine.

The determined singer, who has previously starred in the West End’s Thriller Live, is part of BBC One’s new flagship show, which sees groups of boys battling it out to become the winning ‘band’ who will star in a musical about a pop group, featuring the songs of Take That.

Jason Brock (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy BBC One

On Saturday’s show there were five ‘bands’ of eight boys, each group performing with a celebrity. At the end of the show three members were eliminated from each band.

Jason’s group performed with Spice Girl Melanie C and BBC cameras caught Jason shedding a tear during rehearsals.

He said: “This is a dream come true! This really is amazing!”

Jason and fellow band member Kyle Passmore were huge Melanie C fans, making the process tough when Kyle was eliminated but Jason went through.

Jason told the judges: “I’m very upset for the guys who didn’t get through, especially Kyle. I’m going to miss him.”

Now Jason and his fellow band members, Danny, Huw, Bradley and Julius, must battle against four other groups to win the star prize.

Visit: www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p04rx6np