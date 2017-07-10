Stay safe this summer holiday with free day at Hazard Alley

As school students get ready for the summer holidays, Hazard Alley is opening its doors to the public with free admission to discover about staying safe in a fun way.

It will be opening on Sunday, July 23, between 10am and 4pm, at the centre in Kiln Farm.

Hazard Alley

The event is planned for the first weekend of the summer break as children plan to be out and about, playing at the park, going to the sweetshop, heading to the swimming pool or hanging out with their mates.

The event is also an opportunity for the centre to promote the schools safety education programmes that it offers as well as appeal for more volunteers.

Visitors can see all the everyday scenarios in a life-size village and look for dangers and hazards with quiz sheets, can watch Bucks and MK Fire and Rescue Service demonstrating how to put out a chip pan fire, get up close to a fire engine and turntable ladder.

Officers from Stony Stratford and Wolverton police station will attend with a vehicle and The Parks Trust will be explaining how to safely enjoy all the lakes, rivers and water features in the area. Local charities will be joioning in - Blood Bikes will be telling visitors about the service they offer and will have motorbikes to see, and MK Play Association will be offering fun things to do for young and old.

Milton Keynes Mayor and Mayoress, David & Susan Hopkins, will be also be attending.

Jo Green, centre director, said: “The event is always great fun and enjoyed by lots of visitors each year. Being a charity we have to charge admission normally so we think it’s important to offer everyone a free visit once a year and to coincide it with the start of the holidays. It’s lovely when we get parents who came on a school visit as children returning with their own families.”

This year visitors will be able to see two new scenarios – one is all about finding safe places to cross and avoiding the fast grid roads. Visitors will be able to use a giant tablet-like touchscreen to explore where to cross safely and map a journey from home to school. The second scenario is the newly refurbished Co-op store with new interactives that gently explore peer pressure and bullying, funded by the Ben Cohen Foundation.

You can just turn up on the day. More information at www.safetycentre.co.uk or call Hazard Alley on 01908 263 009.