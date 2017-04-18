Step back to the 60s and have a ball in Milton Keynes

Think Beatlemania, Go-Go Boots, Lava Lamps and miniskirts – it’s the swinging 60s and it’s coming to Milton Keynes on May 13.

The Strawberry Fields Forever Ball, in support of local charity, The Hope for Hollie Foundation, is expected to be a kaleidoscope of colour, music and twisting, held at the Doubletree by Hilton at Stadium:MK.

The sensational ball needs local support to help raise money for the Foundation, a charity which provides grant funding to families dealing with the life-limiting rare illness Niemann Pick Type C, (‘NP-C’), a cause of childhood dementia

“We work so hard to help families who are trying to cope with a complex and distressing degenerative illness, four of which live in Milton Keynes” says Helen Carter, Founder of the Foundation. “When my daughter Hollie was diagnosed in 2007, we were devastated to learn of this horrible terminal disease. We have gone through, and continue to go through the extraordinary heart-ache, the emotions and the struggle, but we want something positive to come from this.

“We are using our experiences to helps others through the Foundation but we desperately need funding and the Ball, which is now in it’s 9th year, is so important to us. If you are a business or simply want an amazing night out, come along, bring a friend or your staff and please help our little charity achieve big things.”

The 60s-themed black tie event includes a drinks reception, three course meal, for-fun casino and live music performed by seven piece band Musical Orphans and the sensational, Holly Brewer – also an ambassador for the Hope for Hollie Foundation.

Holly Brewer said: “Please come and join us, we are putting on such a great night and we need as many bums on seats as possible – and then on the dance floor, of course.”

The evening will be compered by the fabulous and hilarious local presenter, Oliver Dean who is also a charity ambassador

Tickets for the event cost £65pp and all proceeds go to the charity. Tables of 10 can be booked for £550.

If you’re a company and can donate a prize for the raffle, please also get in touch with the event organisers.

For more details, email info@hopeforhollie.co.uk or call Dana on 07952 633195. Visit www.hfhball.com or download the Hope for Hollie app on android or I-phone.