Step out into the great outdoors in nature fest

The city’s first Festival of Nature will take place across Milton Keynes over the next week.

A full programme of activities are being held over a whole week to celebrate the beautiful and inspiring nature found in Milton Keynes’ green space, from Saturday, July 1 until Saturday, July 8.

As part of the celebrations for the city’s 50th birthday, The Parks Trust has partnered with Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust and Milton Keynes Natural History Society to bring the event together.

Events will be available for people of all ages to enjoy, with highlights including Nature Day at Howe Park Wood on Saturday, July 1.

Visitors will be able to take part in a variety of activities including guided walks, nature stalls, children’s activities, pond dipping and bug hunting.

The Canal Wildlife Challenge on Saturday, July 8, gives a chance to explore the wildlife on the Grand Union Canal, when among the fun activities, there will be the chance to make a bug hotel.

Visit www.theparkstrust.com/whats-on