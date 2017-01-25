Still no change to Milton Keynes permit proposal rise

Following a scrunity meeting that sent the CMK parking permit hike back to the drawing board, Labour councillor Liz Gifford has released the revised prices.

The proposal to increase a low carbon vehicle permit from £75 to £315 and a multi-occupancy vehicle permit from £30 to £130 has been shunned by a number of CMK employees.

Following a three-hour debate in the Civic Offices, the Scrutiny Committee sent the proposed charge increases back to officers for more discussion, citing the effect on the business community of CMK was not considered before the decision to increase charges were penned.

According to Councillor Liz Gifford, the proposal hopes to be ‘a rational approach to parking charge discounts’.

After the majority voted for a re-think, Councillor Gifford has adjusted the total increase of the permits, which are due to be discussed at another council meeting next Tuesday.

The new proposal states a low carbon vehicle permit will increase from £75 to £195 and a mutil-occupany vehicle permit from £30 to £80.

Councillor John Bint, who has opposed the permit increases since the first announcement last December, said: “Cllr Gifford has simply added justification and excuses to these increases - it’s a bad decison.

“It is damaging to our transport and pollution aspirations and bad for CMK business. It’s outrageous.

“I hope businesses and employees will join me in opposing the increase again and I hope she listens this time as she has failed to do so previously.

“There’s no line of reasoning for these increases.”