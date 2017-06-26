Stony Stratford in Bloom - let the judging commence!

Britain in Bloom Judging Day in Stony Stratford is set for July 19th, and Stony in Bloom volunteers have been working hard to make sure the town looks as beautiful as possible!

McCarthy and Stone donated 60 hard hats to the cause - which have been transformed into fabulous hanging baskets.

Pupils from First Russell Street school decorated them, and then St Mary and St Giles pupils planted them up with the assistance of Stony Stratford in Bloom volunteers.

There are now 20 hanging at the school, and others set to go to Russell Street and the McCarthy and Stone Retirement Homes building site.

The flowers - gold marigolds and blue lobelia - were chosen to celebrate 50 Years of Milton Keynes.