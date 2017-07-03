Stony Stratford Lions Club celebrates its centennial

The Stony Stratford Lions Club gave a gift to more than 800 school children to celebrate the Lions centennial and the 50th anniversary of Milton Keynes.

Members of the club recently visited two local schools - Russell Street Infants and St Mary and St Giles Primary at morning Assembly, to explain that Lions International formed in 1917 and Milton Keynes formed in 1967, meaning that both are celebrating special birthdays in 2017.

The children listened enthralled to the history and relevance of Lions Clubs today and heard from councillor Martin Petchey and Ian Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South, about how the city has grown to the large city it is today.

As a gift to the schoolchildren, they were each presented with a presentation pack containing one of the last pre decimal coins minted in 1967 – itself 50 years old.

As a part of club’s centennial community legacy projects programme, it donated 100 Library books to each school promising a further donation of at least 400 more to follow.

Lions president 2017-2018 Brian Gidley said: “The lions were delighted to visit the local schools and give them the donation of fiction and non- fiction Library books to help with their reading and topic work”.

The completion of the project will benefit and be a legacy for all the children at the schools now and in the years to come.