Stony Stratford Lions donate to children affected by Grenfell Tower tragedy

Stony Stratford Lions members responded to the Grenfell Tower tragedy within hours of the fire, by helping to organise and donate to the purchase of 393 school rucksacks filled with age appropriate school items for primary children, secondary students plus smaller books and toys for the pre - school age group.

The Ihezi Foundation based at Kiln Farm also added their support to the project.

‘Understanding the children’s need to get back to some normality of school and friends was at the fore of this immediate emergency response,’ organisers said.

‘The fire caused 259 households to be displaced and put into temporary accommodation. Each family affected has an individual keyworker within the Grenfell Response Team. The rucksacks were delivered to them for distribution to the families immediately.

This project needed to be completed by mid- August to ensure that the financial implication of providing these items was taken away from parents and carers who are struggling with so much. The items were delivered directly to into the hands of the children, in time for the new school term.