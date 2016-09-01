Stowaway kitten survives 20 mile journey in the engine of a transit van

Meet lucky Lucy – the kitten that survived a cross county journey curled up in the ENGINE of a transit van.

The stowaway tabby went missing from her Newport Pagnell home for five days .

Owner Jo Wilson and her son James scoured the town and put up posters everywhere.

She was finally found 20 miles away in Northampton, after a young driver noticed his company van was “making mewing noises.”

Alex Craven, who lives a mile away from the Wilson’s home, said: “My colleagues and I searched all around but we couldn’t find a cat. Then we looked at the engine grill and we could see little whiskers poking out!

“I lifted up the bonnet and there was this tiny kitten curled up in the engine compartment. She was fine and didn’t even seem scared.”

Alex Craven found a kitten in the engine compartment of one of a company work van

Alex and his colleagues fed purring Lucy and even took her to a vet to be checked. After sdhe was given a clean bill of health, Alex posted her photo on Facebook .

“I was contacted by my old schoolfriend James who said: ‘Dude, that’s my cat!’ We couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Three month old Lucy is now safely back with her family, who also have her mum Harley.

“She is not all traumatised and hasn’t stopped purring. She was just very hungry!” said Jo, who has thanked Alex for saving Lucy.