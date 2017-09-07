Street dancers take top spots in world championships

Students from Dancevybz have beaten dancers from across the globe to claim top spots in team and individual categories at the 2017 UDO World Street Dance Championships in Glasgow.

Two teams from the school achieved top three positions, with U10 team Switch and U18 team Frenzy both taking third prize in their category.

The news comes off the back of Frenzy’s recent success, achieving second place at the European Championships in Germany in May.

Switch dancers are aged between six and 10, while Frenzy team members range from age 10 to 15, and feature Olney children William Totton, 8, Grace and Isabelle Slaughter, 9 and 6, Annabelle Winter, 9, Evie Carter, 10 and Jenna Gibson, 10.

Dancevybz founder Stephanie Massey said: “Our dancers are now competing and winning at the highest level, on the world stage, and I couldn’t be prouder.

“Thanks to their hard work and the commitment and dedication of our teachers, we are now not just Bedfordshire’s premier street dance school but also one of the UK’s most successful. I’m really excited for what the future holds.”

Frenzy from Dancevybz

The school is looking for new dancers from beginners to advanced level aged 7 to 25years and will be holding auditions on Sunday, September 17, 10am to 1.30pm at Sharnbrook Studio, with VIP choreographer Jeffrey Felicisimo. For more information visit www.Dancevybz.co.uk

Dancevybz teams have performed all over the world. The school’s adult team Execute have previously ranked third in the world, while boys crew Kazzum has won the UK Hip Hop Championships, competed in Las Vegas, and reached the live finals of Sky One’s ‘Got to Dance’.