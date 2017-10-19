Strictly’s Ian Waite has been announced as head judge for MK Celebrity JustDance.

The professional dancer, whose former Strictly Come Dancing partners have included Zoe Ball and Denise Lewis, joins TV’s Richard Arnold and vocal coach to the stars Yvie Burnett.

A fourth judge is also to be announced. Celebrity JustDance will be held at the MK Arena on Saturday November. 18. So the countdown is on – with dancers having just five weeks to perfect their cha cha and waltz.

All profits from Celebrity JustDance will go to MK Dons SET.

Organiser Accursio Romeo said: “We are delighted to have MK Dons SET as our charity this year; over the last four years we have raised over £130,000 for charity.

“Last year we raised £28,004.58 for Willen Hospice and this year we are hoping to top that.

“We already two fantastic headline sponsors PJ Care and Workflow and would love to get more MK companies involved.”

All the celebrities’ footwear is supplied by International Dance Shoes, based in Milton Keynes, and dresses by professional dancewear designer Loren James Bespoke Designs – meaning the contestants will be kitted out to Strictly Come Dancing standard.

To purchase tickets visit www.celebrityjustdance.me.uk tickets or the Celebrity JustDance Facebook page.

Any local businesses wishing to back the event should contact info@celebrityjust dance.me.uk for a sponsorship pack.

uests can enjoy a night of glitz, glamour and live music as well as being the fifth judge by taking part in a text vote – are you ready to channel your inner Bruno, Craig, Shirley or Darcy? You’re

sure to enjoy the evening if you love Strictly, live band music, dancing, fundraising or even just a night out with great company and a fantastic atmosphere.

 Line up of celebrities that have been paired up with professional dancers:

> Jan Flawn (PJ Care)

> Jacqui Dankworth (Jazz Singer)

> Ruby Parmar (PwC)

> Zoe Raven (Acorn Early Years Foundation)

> Jacqui Gudgion (Mercer & Hole)

> Michelle O’Keefe (Workflow)

> Nick Mann (Interdirect)

> James Howarth (Howes Percival)

> Ryan Lightfoot (Mirus IT)

> Kerry Laflamme (Suzuki)

> Izale Mcleod (MK Dons)

> Andrew Flowers (Vizion Wealth)