Students make voices heard at debate organised by Cabinet

More than 50 young people from schools across the new city participated in this year’s Big Youth Debate.

Held on Friday, November 3 and organised by MK Youth Cabinet, the event gave students an opportunity to present their thoughts on life skills they feel are important to a panel of key decision makers.

Key people from the city pledged to help young people.

Students from Denbigh School, Hazeley Academy, Radcliffe School, Sir Herbert Leon School, Slated Row School, Stantonbury School and Stephenson Academy joined forces to get their voices heard.

They spent the morning in workshop sessions where they put together convincing presentations.

During the afternoon, they delivered these presentations as part of a panel discussion.

The panel included the Mayor, Cll David Hopkins, along with various councillors, council directors, headteachers and representatives from MK Equality Council and Swan Credit Union.

Panel members answered questions, listened to the young people’s presentations, and each made a pledge on what they will do to make sure all young people in Milton Keynes benefit from learning life skills.

The 2017 Big Youth Debate was led by MK Youth Cabinet member Sofia Bajeorva.

Sofia said: “I am proud to have taken part in organising this years’ Big Debate. It has given young people the opportunity to share their views on life skills which is such an important topic as it provides us with the information we need in order to confidently progress into adult life.”