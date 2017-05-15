Students prepare to demonstrate the power of dance with Bertolt

Dance students are looking forward to taking to the stage at Stantonbury Theatre next month with an interpretation of Bertolt Brecht’s parable play, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui.

The narrative, which is set in 1930s Chicago and follows the swift rise to power of the fictional gangster Arturo Ui, will be brought to life by Attitude School of Dance.

Based at Chestnuts Primary School in Bletchley, Attitude School of Dance has been running for 12 years and offers classes in many styles of dance. The cast for this production are aged 2 to 25 years old and, since January, they have been fitting rehearsals in around their normal dance classes.

With musical influences from the 1920s and 1930s, the story of The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui will be recreated through a mixture of Russian Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Street, Contemporary and Character dance.

Principal Kelly Govier said: “The arts can be a fantastic medium to teach so many academic subjects both within and outside of school time. The students have all taken so much away from this modern classic and have found the mixture of creativity of theatre and the historical facts very engaging. This work really shows the audience that there is no limit to what can be achieved and everyone involved has really risen to the challenge.”

Attitude School of Dance will present The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui at Stantonbury Theatre on Friday, June 2 and Saturda,y June 3 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £14, concessions £10. Visit http://www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk to book.