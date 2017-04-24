Students slam dunk teachers in charity basketball challenge

Teachers saw the funny side when students netted an impressive win at Denbigh School’s charity basketball challenge, but only because it was all in a good cause.

Students slam dunked their teachers 29-4 in the challenge, which raised over £1,200 through ticket sales, three sweepstakes and by students participating in a non-school uniform day.

Comic Relief will benefit from half of the money. The other half is being given to CARE, an international charity that helps women and girls to overcome inequality and fulfil their full potential.

Headteacher Andy Squires said: “Students on Denbigh’s School Council voted for the charities to support and, although the school has donated to Comic Relief in the past, this is the first time that students have chosen Care.

“The charity empowers girls around the world by helping them receive an education, a cause the students found very worthwhile. Denbigh students and staff never fail to rise to the occasion when it comes to raising money for good causes and this time was no exception.”