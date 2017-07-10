Students state their case on the Redway improvements to council

City pupils have proved themselves to be great negotiators following their recent discussions with Councillor Pete Marland and highways chief Sean Rooney.

Youngsters from Jubilee Wood Primary School, Summerfield School, St Monica’s Catholic Primary School, MK Academy and St Paul’s Catholic School met with the council officials to submit their initial ideas for the Citizens:mk Redways Relaunch, a campaign devised to improve the Redways system.

Each school had ten minutes to present images and details of their top ten priority hotspots to be tackled.

These included over-hanging bushes, broken steps, old paintwork, discoloured signposts and lots of rubbish and broken glass.

Their thoughts are already being taken into consideration and will continue to inform councillors as they draw up a list of works to be done and consult with The Parks Trust.

Councillor Marland said: “I’ve been very impressed with the students’ research. I really like their idea of painting the Redway lamp posts in the school colours so that hopefully former pupils and parents will take as much care of their school’s Redways as the current pupils and staff.”