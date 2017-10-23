Students stock up to help fill up food cupboards for city’s needy

Compassionate students have donated a mountain of non-perishable food to a busy Milton Keynes charity.

Youngsters at Denbigh School recently gathered together all sorts of goodies to contribute to the Food Cupboard charity, an organisation which delivers packs of food directly to the doorsteps of families.

Families in need are referred to the charity by Children’s Services and parcels are delivered seven days a week, 52 weeks a year, at no cost to the families who receive them.

Denbigh School headteacher Andy Squires said: “It is truly heart-warming to see Denbigh students coming together once again to help others in need.

Food Cupboard volunteers give up their time to ensure those in acute distress receive a large or small food pack, dependent on the number in each family. Denbigh students were delighted to be able to contribute, as part of the charity’s Harvest collection.”