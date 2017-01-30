Students triumphs at national Para-Swimming Championships

A Year 13 student is celebrating after becoming a gold medal winner at the Para-Swimming British National Championships.

Katherine Healey, who attends St Paul’s Catholic School in Leadenhall, swam her way to victory against tough competition in the event, held in Manchester during December.

The visually impaired student, who trains with Bletchley and District Swimming Club, won gold medals in the 50m and 100m freestyle in the S12 category, which is for individuals with severe sight impairment.

Katherine began competing in Para-Swimming when she was in Year 8 and started entering regional and national competitions in Year 10.

She said: “I’ll continue racing and doing the best I can and see where it takes me.”

Lucie Gray, Head of the VI Department at St Paul’s, said: “We’re all so proud of Katherine’s achievement. She is a diligent and enthusiastic student at school and it’s thrilling to see her making such an impact in national Para-Swimming too.”

Katherine, a Sixth Form ambassador, is taking her A-Levels this year in English Literature, Psychology and Sociology and is also doing the Extended Project Qualification. She hopes to go on to university to study Psychology.