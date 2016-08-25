“Stunning” GCSE successes at Denbigh school

Denbigh school is celebrating an outstanding set of GCSE results with a significant improvement on last year, in a year when nationally, grades and top grades in particular, show a marked decline.

Some 75% of Denbigh students achieved A*-C grades in English and Maths.

A remarkable third of all grades achieved this year were at A* and A grade, which was a massive hike of 15% on last year.

This was in stark contrast to the national trend where top grades seem to have plummeted amidst continued examination volatility.

There were some “stunning” individual performances, with the top ten students each securing the equivalent of fourteen A*s, said headteacher Andy Squires.

He said: “I am very proud of the results. We have a very dedicated set of staff, students and parents who have worked tirelessly in order to help students secure their best results.

“I am particularly pleased that our students have achieved all the necessary grades, in droves, ready to start their Sixth Form studies at Denbigh, in what promises to be a bumper year”.