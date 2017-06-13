Stunning images win over the judges for city photo team

Talented amateur photographers in Milton Keynes have won the honour of camera club of the year.

The New City Photographic Society have won the Camera Club of the Year title in a contest run by Photography News magazine.

New City Photographic Society winning team, from left, Jamie White, Colin Mill, Mark Jones, and Dave Cromack, receive their prize from Will Cheung, centre. 3fNX8fNpfYGc0tDq9opD

A team from the society took part in the final of the magazine’s Camera Club of the Year Competition, sponsored by Fujifilm, on Friday, June 2.

Having won more than one of the earlier qualifying rounds, the society sent a team of four amateur photographers to the Royal Ordnance Depot in Weedon Bec where the final took place.

They had to take part in five photographic scenarios using Fujifilm’s latest equipment with the goal of bringing home the title.

The team, made up of Jamie White, Colin Mill, Mark Jones and Dave Cromack, had one hour per scenario to style the model, set up the shot, and take and process the image before submitting to the Photography News team.

Club chair David Phillips said: “We’re the longest running camera club in Milton Keynes, so it was a tremendous pleasure and great testament to the quality of our members to be able to send a team to this competition.

“We’re all very proud to bring home the cup.”

New City Photographic Society meet every Thursday during the winter season at Christ Church Hall at Stantonbury Campus.

More information on meetings and activities at www.newcityps.co.uk