Successful opening for Willen Lake’s Splash ‘n’ Play in Milton Keynes

The new Splash ‘n’ Play splash park at Willen Lake, Milton Keynes’ most popular park, has opened with a successful first weekend.
Despite the disappointing weather, the new splash park was enjoyed by lots of children.
Rob Wood, general manager of Willen Lake, commented: “It was fantastic to see so many children enjoying our new Splash ‘n’ Play and we are thrilled that it is now open – just in time for the summer holidays!
The new splash park is part of the first phase of a wider development at Willen Lake, which also included the installation of new toilets, and a new, surfaced car park offering an additional 300 spaces.
Further natural play features were installed and grass areas within the site were re-landscaped, improving the space available for play, picnics and events. Further tree and shrub planting will take place in the autumn.
This initial phase has cost £2.8million, and a second phase of around £1.5million is planned for next year to further improve the site’s facilities.
The redevelopment has been funded completely by self-financing charity The Parks Trust, which manages and maintains over 6,000 acres of green space across Milton Keynes.
