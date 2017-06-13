Summer party weekend announced for intu Milton Keynes

intu Milton Keynes will host two days of free activities and entertainment on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 July as it kicks off one of Milton Keynes’ biggest summer celebrations.

Live music and dance entertainment will be among the free activities putting smiles on the face of intu shoppers during its ‘Summer Party’ weekend, alongside other acts and activities like free hook-a-duck, a giant disco dome and a rocking pirate ship.

Kirsty McGiff, marketing manager at intu Milton Keynes said: “This is a summer party like no other and we can’t wait to see the smiles on the faces of shoppers in Milton Keynes when they see what we have in store.”

“Whether you’re visiting us for fantastic performances, to take part in fun activities or to simply enjoy a great day out with family and friends, everyone joining us for intu Milton Keynes’ Summer Party is in for a real treat.”

Also confirmed for the event is face painting, free candy floss and popcorn, games and lots of prizes to be won!

Visit www.intu.co.uk/MiltonKeynes for more details.