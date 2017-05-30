Summerfield students harness positive power with collection

Youngsters at a city school are feeling positive following their latest efforts to help look after our planet.

Students at Summerfield School in Bradwell Common enthusiastically joined Duracell and Battery Back’s pilot experiment “The Big Battery Hunt on International Recycling Day”.

Devised in partnership with the National School Partnership and Tesco, the hunt is part of efforts to help address the huge challenge the UK faces when it comes to battery waste.

Together, students at Summerfield School collected nearly 1,000 batteries, contributing to the grand total of 60,000 batteries collected as part of the nationwide initiative.

Youngsters learned about battery waste during topical assemblies and as part of their science classes, before being set the Big Battery Hunt as their Easter homework challenge.