Supercuts is looking for a Milton Keynes man whose appearance has ‘groom for improvement’

A Milton Keynes salon is offering one lucky man an opportunity to brush up his look with an ultimate makeover and VIP experience worth £3,000.

To mark National Men’s Grooming Day on Saturday, August 19, Supercuts on Midsummer Boulevard has teamed up with ghd and is asking people to nominate a man who has some ‘groom’ for improvement when it comes to appearance, to be in with a chance of winning an A-list prize for them to enjoy together.

The winner and their nominee will be whisked off to London for a day of pampering at ghd’s exclusive studio as part of the VIP experience. They’ll also receive a ghd goody bag, an overnight stay in the city, and a £500 cash prize to splash on an equally stylish wardrobe to accompany their fresh, new look.

The competition has been launched in partnership with ghd to celebrate the new men’s grooming package now available in Supercuts salons nationwide, which includes a haircut, beard trim, eyebrow trim and hot towel refresher for just £14.95.

Jessie Bourke, regional business manager at Supercuts Milton Keynes said: “We know a tidy appearance is a top priority for many modern men, but there are still blokes out there in need of a beard tame and hair trim.

“If your man doesn’t know his blow-drys from him his manicures and his eyebrows have seen better days - we want to hear from you!

“It would be great to see a man from Milton Keynes bagging the VIP prize.”

Milton Keynes locals can nominate their loved one for the Groom for Improvement competition by visiting www.supercuts.co.uk/groomforimprovement before Wednesday, September 13 and explaining in 100 words or less why he’s in need of some TLC.