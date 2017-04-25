Superhero creators rewarded for their high-flying designs

Creators of superheroes had their designs recognised during a ceremony with the Mayor and Mayoress of Milton Keynes.
Cllr Steve Coventry and Mayoress Liane Lacey presented prizes to the winners of ‘Design your own superhero’ contest organised by the RainbowGirl Team, on Saturday, April 22.
RainbowGirl is a Milton Keynes based superhero character and the story was launched as a comic book in March, in partnership with MK50 and Milton Keynes Libraries.
The ceremony, at the central library, was attended by Lucy Bedford, arts and culture manager at Milton Keynes Council.
Overall winner was Anya Turnham from St Mary and St Giles C of E Junior School, with a runner up selected from all of the other 28 schools taking part. The winning and runner-up students were awarded with a certificate with a professionally animated version of the character they had created.
Anya also received a limited edition golden ‘Rainbow Girl of Milton Keynes’ cape, one of only four created. Another two will be handed out as prizes at forthcoming events this year.
Rainbow Girl, a story created by year 1 student Devanshi Mittal in Milton Keynes, tells of a young girl who inherits the long-lost powers of the wizard Merlin. The story follows the young heroine and unfolds around famous landmarks in and around Milton Keynes.
Rainbow Girl is published by Dadn.ME, a brand based in Milton Keynes.
Visit www.RainbowGirl.club
The full list of winners are:
Anya Turnham - St Mary and St Giles C of E Junior School (Winner)
Louis Pearce - Swallowfield Lower School
William Owen - Fulbrook Middle School
Jaidon Welch - Meadow View Nursery
James Turner - Loughton school
Abigail - Caroline Haslett Primary School
Tazmin Middleton-Meadows - Cedars Primary School
Amber Hughes - Giles Brook Primary School
Lily Ann - Bushfield School
Ruby Ericson - Brooksward School
Nikita Bhutoria - Priory Rise School
Isabella - Wyvern School
Annabelle O’Brien - Tickford Primary School
Luna Kim - Monkston School
Oliver Owen - Aspley Lower School
Gabbie Slater - The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School
Alessandro - St. Paul’s Catholic School
Vicky Beaumont - Portfields School
Hope Roy - Thornton College
Holly Beaumont - Walton High School
Yaphet A - Middleton Primary School
Zahra Salman - The Premier Academy
Sunwoo Chang - Wavendon Gate School
Freya Kyd - Castlethorpe First School
Mia - Bushmead School
Zach Jubb - Haversham School
Levy Apetri - Pepper Hill School
Keeleigh Brockbank - Newton Leys Primary School
Anisha Khedekar - New Bradwell Preschool