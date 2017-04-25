Superhero creators rewarded for their high-flying designs

Creators of superheroes had their designs recognised during a ceremony with the Mayor and Mayoress of Milton Keynes.

Cllr Steve Coventry and Mayoress Liane Lacey presented prizes to the winners of ‘Design your own superhero’ contest organised by the RainbowGirl Team, on Saturday, April 22.

RainbowGirl competition

RainbowGirl is a Milton Keynes based superhero character and the story was launched as a comic book in March, in partnership with MK50 and Milton Keynes Libraries.

The ceremony, at the central library, was attended by Lucy Bedford, arts and culture manager at Milton Keynes Council.

Overall winner was Anya Turnham from St Mary and St Giles C of E Junior School, with a runner up selected from all of the other 28 schools taking part. The winning and runner-up students were awarded with a certificate with a professionally animated version of the character they had created.

Anya also received a limited edition golden ‘Rainbow Girl of Milton Keynes’ cape, one of only four created. Another two will be handed out as prizes at forthcoming events this year.

RainbowGirl competition

Rainbow Girl, a story created by year 1 student Devanshi Mittal in Milton Keynes, tells of a young girl who inherits the long-lost powers of the wizard Merlin. The story follows the young heroine and unfolds around famous landmarks in and around Milton Keynes.

Rainbow Girl is published by Dadn.ME, a brand based in Milton Keynes.

Visit www.RainbowGirl.club

The full list of winners are:

Anya Turnham - St Mary and St Giles C of E Junior School (Winner)

Louis Pearce - Swallowfield Lower School

William Owen - Fulbrook Middle School

Jaidon Welch - Meadow View Nursery

James Turner - Loughton school

Abigail - Caroline Haslett Primary School

Tazmin Middleton-Meadows - Cedars Primary School

Amber Hughes - Giles Brook Primary School

Lily Ann - Bushfield School

Ruby Ericson - Brooksward School

Nikita Bhutoria - Priory Rise School

Isabella - Wyvern School

Annabelle O’Brien - Tickford Primary School

Luna Kim - Monkston School

Oliver Owen - Aspley Lower School

Gabbie Slater - The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School

Alessandro - St. Paul’s Catholic School

Vicky Beaumont - Portfields School

Hope Roy - Thornton College

Holly Beaumont - Walton High School

Yaphet A - Middleton Primary School

Zahra Salman - The Premier Academy

Sunwoo Chang - Wavendon Gate School

Freya Kyd - Castlethorpe First School

Mia - Bushmead School

Zach Jubb - Haversham School

Levy Apetri - Pepper Hill School

Keeleigh Brockbank - Newton Leys Primary School

Anisha Khedekar - New Bradwell Preschool