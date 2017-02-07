Support Milton Keynes’ big birthday with a concrete cow and you’ll be helping Willen Hospice

Herd About MK is offering 50 life size concrete cows to sponsor and decorate to raise significant funds for three local charities, one which is Willen Hospice.

In support of the fantastic celebrations of Milton Keynes 50th Birthday, the Swans of Willen Hospice visited the cows of Herd About MK.

Willen Hospice launched its Adopt a Swan campaign in October 2016 and has seen many supporters adopt swans, in exchange providing Willen Hospice with regular donations to support the specialist end of life care provided to patients and their loved ones.

Dawn Clark, Willen Hospice fundraising manager,said: “Willen Hospice needs to raise £3.6 million every year and support from businesses and projects like Herd About MK make a tremendous contribution to this. We want to share our appreciation of this project and getting the swans involved is great exposure and fun for us too.”

