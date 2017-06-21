Support Milton Keynes charity and jazz up your wardrobe

Feel like freshening up your wardrobe?

Pop to Willen Hospice on Saturday and bag a heap of cool new clothes.

Getting involved is easy - simply pick up a bag for £10 each on entry, browse the rails of second hand fashion in the marquee and fill your bag full!

There will be an amazing selection of clothes to buy and each bag you buy will be supporting the care at Willen Hospice.

There is ample complimentary parking a short walk away at Willen Pavillion (please use SAT NAV MK15 9JP), but Blue Badge parking only on site.