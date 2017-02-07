Support Willen Hospice’s Big Blue Bash!

Willen Hospice is asking supporters to hold a Big Blue Bash to raise funds for the charity this March. It could be anything from holding a coffee morning with friends to putting on a disco, holding a cake sale at the office to a sponsored fancy dress.

Willen Hospice is also appealing for volunteers to help at one of the many bucket collection slots taking place across Blue Week.

The special week of fundraising activity- running March 6-12 - looks to raise vital funds to support the end-of-life care provided by Willen Hospice with events and bucket collections held by supporters throughout Milton Keynes.

Dawn Clark, Fundraising Manager at Willen Hospice, said ‘We just can’t wait for Blue Week 2017. Willen Hospice needs to raise £3.6 million every year to continue to offer their specialist care – that works out at around £7 every single minute and Blue Week is a great opportunity for the people of Milton Keynes to come together and support us in a really fun way.’

Anyone who would like help in holding their Big Blue Bash or would like to find out more about Blue Week can visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/blueweek or call 01908 303057.