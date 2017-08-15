Suspected attempted abduction of girl, nine, in Milton Keynes

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly the subject of an attempted abduction as she played in a field at Bradville today.

It is understood a man grabbed the youngster and tried to drag her into bushes near Hume Close, behind Kingsfold.

Police are investigating the incident but have yet to put out a statement or warning about it.

The little girl is said to be unharmed but deeply shocked.

The incident comes just over a week after a 13-year-old girl was grabbed by a stranger in Deanshanger.

The girl was walking over the footbridge over the A422, from Deanshanger towards Old Stratford, at around 1.45pm on Monday 7 August.

A man grabbed her from behind around the face and neck, pushed her down the bridge and and threatened her. She screamed and fought back and he then let her go and walked off in the direction of Deanshanger.

The offender is described as a 5ft 10in bald white man in his mid 40s, with a medium build, short facial hair, wrinkles under his eyes and a scab above his right eye. He was wearing a black T-shirt and scruffy light blue jeans with holes in.

Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.