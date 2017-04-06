Suspended Milton Keynes police commander withdrawn from ‘inspiration’ awards

The MK Inspiration Awards have withdrawn a nomination for suspended police area commander Gez Chiariello.

Superintendent Chiariello was up for an award in the emergency services category – despite facing the sack resulting in an internal investigation into complaints of alleged misconduct and gross misconduct.

The top cop this week posted the news on his private Facebook page and urged people to vote for him.

He wrote: “Can I ask as many of my friends to click on the link and vote for me by typing ‘Gez Chiariello, inspiring male emergency services’.”

The 46-year-old has been under investigation by his own police force’s Professional Standards Department for months. He was suspended last month.

Up to five alleged ‘breaches of standards’ in relation to authority, respect, courtesy and discreditable conduct have been upheld as meeting the threshold for gross misconduct or misconduct.

An independently-chaired public hearing in October will now consider the matters.

It is not known who nominated him for an MK Inspiration Award, but he was one of the top five candidates.

Organisers at MK Inspiration Awards have now withdrawn his nomination ‘on the back of the pending investigation’.

A spokesperson said: “Our nominees are selected by the public and it is possible that one of his friends nominated him for his work.

“We did not know the situation prior to releasing the names of the top five candidates, but we have now withdrawn him from the competition pending the current investigation.”