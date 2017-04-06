Suspended Milton Keynes top cop is up for ‘inspirational’ award

City police chief Gez Chiariello has been nominated for a ‘most inspiring person’ award – despite facing the sack for gross misconduct.

Superintendent Chiariello this week posted the news on his private Facebook page and urged people to vote for him.

He wrote: “Can I ask as many of my friends to click on the link and vote for me by typing ‘Gez Chiariello, inspiring male emergency services.”

The 46-year-old has been under investigation by his own police force’s Professional Standards Department for months. He was suspended last month.

Up to five alleged ‘breaches of standards’ in relation to authority, respect, courtesy and discreditable conduct have been upheld as meeting the threshold for gross misconduct or misconduct.

An independently-chaired public hearing in October will now consider the matters, some of which are said to relate to his interactions with different women.

Mr Chiariello left his wife and children to move in with PC Jess Lomax, an officer understood to be 15 years his junior. Last month the couple celebrated the birth of a baby daughter.

It is not known who nominated him for an MK Inspiration Award, but he is one of the top five candidates according to organisers Twisted Eventz.

The winners will be announced at a “spectacular” red carpet event at Jury’s Inn. One of the sponsors is MKFM radio, whose boss Darren Dorrington is also up for a best presenter/producer award.

Milton Keynes Inspiration Award ceremony is on June 10. It will “distinguish” individuals and give them the recognition they greatly deserve, say Twisted Eventz.

Mr Chiariello’s vote touting request was posted on Facebook in the early hours of April 2. He wrote that to make the final was a “huge and humbling honour” for him.

The misconduct hearing will last five days. Police say the hearing will decide whether there is a case to answer for gross misconduct and if so, a sanction will be applied.