Take a twilight walk in Milton Keynes and support Willen Hospice

Willen Hospice is inviting the public to their gardens for the return of Twilight Walk for Willen this September. The event offers the chance for attendees to spend time in the serenity of the candle-lit Willen Hospice gardens before taking a peaceful, evening walk around Willen Lake North.

There will be an opportunity to decorate individual lanterns which will be lit as part of a memorial lantern display in the gardens. Those walking will return to see the lantern display as the sun sets over Willen Lake.

Sarah Sweet-Rowley, events manager at Willen Hospice said: “This is an event very much close to our hearts and we invite all to join us as we remember loved ones and take time to reflect in our peaceful location on the edge of Willen Lake.

“It’s also an opportunity, for those who wish to, to help raise vital funds for Willen Hospice to support us in our aim to always be there to care for our patients and their loved ones. ”

Entry is £5 for adults, £2 for children and lanterns are £10. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/twilight