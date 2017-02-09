Take over Milton Keynes Gallery in new exhibition

MK Gallery has invited all cultural and creative people to ‘take over’.

The gallery is closed as work begins on a expansion called MK Calling, designed to explore the creativity in MK.

This year the gallery hopes for architecture or construction and demolition artists.

This exhibition follows on from the hugely successful MK Calling exhibitions in the summer of 2015.

The new pieces will be in the gallery from April 21 with an opening party.

The deadline for submissions is Wednesday, March 1.

Full information on how to enter can be found at www.mkgallery.org