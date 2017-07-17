Taking real steps to raise awareness of homeless crisis in Milton Keynes

A walk in Milton Keynes this September will raise awareness and funds of the increasing problem of homelessness in the new city.

The challenge walk - just under 26 miles long - has been organised by Interdirect, Howes Percival and Milton Keynes College,

Working with MK Community Foundation all money raised will go towards a brand new ‘City Fund’, designed exclusively to support homeless charities and projects.

It is hoped the walk will swell the fund by £5k.

In 2016, there was a 16% increase of rough sleepers in England from the previous year, and Milton Keynes reportedly has the third highest homeless population in the South East.

Open Door MK currently sees between 40 and 50 visitors at its drop-in services each week and these figures are estimated to rise.

“Unfortunately homelessness is becoming an increasing issue in Milton Keynes and it is important that Interdirect and our partner organisations help MK Community Foundation to support the most vulnerable people in our city,” said Jake Hall, New Business from Interdirect.

“We hope that the walk will raise the profile of the new ‘City Fund’, give it an initial boost of money, and be an enjoyable challenge through the beautiful parks, woodlands and fields of Milton Keynes.”

To sponsor those involved, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/25milewalkchallenge